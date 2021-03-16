The Laughing Cow Blends and The Laughing Cow & Go

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, The Laughing Cow has unveiled two on-trend product innovations: The Laughing Cow Blends cheese spreads and The Laughing Cow & Go portable cups. The blends combine the brand’s creamy cheese and beans, chickpeas or lentils, each pre-portioned wedge infused with bold spice and/or herbs. Available in Chickpea & Cheese with Herb, Lentil & Cheese with Curry, and Red Bean & Cheese with Paprika varieties, the line has 2 grams of protein and is a good source of calcium and vitamin E. Additionally, The Laughing Cow & Go portable cups, which pair Creamy Original with whole wheat breadsticks, Creamy White Cheddar with pretzel breadsticks, or Creamy Herbs paired with multigrain breadsticks, fit into cars’ cup holders, making them an appropriate take-along on family road trips or quick errands. With only 140 calories per cup and offering 5 grams of protein and a good source of calcium, the cups provide a smart but filling snack for the entire family. Like all The Laughing Cow products, both products contain no artificial colors or artificial flavors and no artificial growth hormones. Available in the refrigerated section, The Laughing Cow Blends cheese spreads can be purchased for a suggested retail price of $3.29 per 6-ounce eight-wedge round of any variety, and The Laughing Cow & Go retails for a suggested $2.49 per 2-pack of 1.8-ounce cups of any variety.