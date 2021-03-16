Uniting real vegetables with bright spices and seeds, satisfyingly crunchy Late July Vegetable Tortilla Chips are ideal for dipping, but they’re flavorful enough to be eaten on their own. The line’s Beat the Heat Red Pepper variety is made with chia seeds and seasoned with chipotle for a hint of spice, while Dangle the Carrot features teff seeds with cumin and paprika seasoning. A 5.5-ounce bag of either Non-GMO Project Verified variety retails for a suggested $3.29.