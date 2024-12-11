Daily Crunch, a women-owned, mission-driven brand known for its sprouted trail mix and nut snacks made from clean ingredients, has now launched Sweet & Spicy Sichuan Sprouted Cashews & Edamame, made in partnership with Fly By Jing, creator of the first premium, all-natural Chinese condiments, including best-selling Sichuan Chili Crisp. The bold “swicy” flavor will debut at retail exclusively at Whole Foods Market nationwide in November, as well as being available online. Made with Daily Crunch’s patented sprout and dehydrate process that turns nuts into a crunchy snack that’s more nutrient-dense and easier to digest, Sweet & Spicy Sichuan will offer a flavorful blend of sprouted cashews, crispy edamame and chili flakes. The product’s debut at Whole Foods is Daily Crunch’s first national-grocer launch. Additionally, this is Daily Crunch's first flavor that exclusively features sprouted cashews and doesn’t include sprouted almonds, marking an exciting step for Daily Crunch as the company diversifies within the nut and trail mix category. A 4-ounce package retails for a suggested $7.99.