Crofter’s Organic, the largest manufacturer of USDA Organic certified jams, jellies, preserves and fruit spreads in North America, is once more bringing innovation to the category with its Crofter’s Organic Fruit Spread Squeeze-able Pouches. Crofter’s Organic is the first to offer an organic squeezable format nationally, responding to consumer demand for affordable, convenient better-for-you spreads. Featuring real organic fruit as the No. 1 ingredient, along with organic Fair Trade cane sugar – but 33% less sugar than typical preserves – Crofter’s Organic’s latest Non-GMO Project Verified product line comes in two family-friendly flavors: Berry Harvest and Strawberry, both offering a velvety smooth, seedless texture. Crofter’s Organic Fruit Spread Squeeze-able Pouches have a suggested retail price of $6.49 for a 13-ounce pouch of either variety. Boasting an easy squeeze spout for a more convenient, mess-free experience, the portable pouches are specifically designed to protect the fruit spread so it stays fresh in the fridge for a longer time. Crofter’s Organic Fruit Spread Squeeze-able Pouches are currently available at more than 1,200 Walmart stores across the United States and will launch at other national retailers in February.