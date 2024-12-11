The oldest continuously family-owned and -operated chocolate company in the United States, Guittard Chocolate Co., is now offering its Santé 72% chocolate product in a mini chip size. Guittard’s innovative coconut-sugar sweetened and refined-sugar free Santé chips, which first launched in 2021 in a larger, unique chip size, quickly became a best-selling product, and the move to resize to a mini chip was undertaken with the needs of both home bakers and professionals in mind. Now produced on a dedicated allergen-friendly line, the chips are gluten- and dairy-free, kosher pareve, and vegan-friendly, making them free from all 14 major food allergens and sensitivities. Guittard’s formula uses coconut sugar – an increasingly popular natural alternative to refined sugar — to create a balanced 72% chocolate with 1 gram of net carbohydrates and 2 grams of sugar per serving, with no sugar alcohol or refined sugar. Plus, Santé chocolate now offers home bakers, pastry chefs and industry professionals more flexibility in application, enabling more even chocolate distribution, quicker melting and decorative garnishing. A 9-ounce bag of the mini chips retails for a suggested $6.99.