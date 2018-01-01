Lantana® Fruit Hummus

Lantana, the original “other bean” hummus, is expanding the boundaries of the hummus category with the introduction of four new fruit-based hummus flavors: Strawberry, Mango, Blueberry, and Cherry. They are perfect for breakfast as a spread on bagels and toast or as a lower sugar alternative to jelly and syrup. They also pair well with pretzels, graham crackers, and apples for a guilt-free sweet snack. The line is non-GMO, gluten free, vegan, and kosher and retails for a suggested $4.99 per 8-ounce tub.