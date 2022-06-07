Butter now comes in a different form with the launch of Land O’Lakes Butter Balls, half-tablespoon butter balls for everyday cooking. Inspired by consumers who started cooking during the pandemic, the first-of-its-kind product at retail offers iconic Land O’Lakes Butter in a convenient pre-portioned size that makes cooking a snap. Since research shows that almost 75% of U.S. consumers want to continue preparing meals even after the pandemic ends, the Land O’Lakes innovation team wanted to make at-home meals easier, even as life starts to return to normal. The suggested retail price range for an 8-ounce package of Butter Balls is $4.49-$4.99.