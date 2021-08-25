Land O’Frost Appoints New SVP of Sales, Marketing and Innovation

Land O'Frost Inc. has added to its leadership team with the hiring of Saverio Spontella as SVP of sales, marketing and innovation. In his new role with the Munster, Ind.-based manufacturer of packaged meats, Spontella will oversee the growth and profitability of the Land O’Frost, Wellshire and Gone Rogue brands.

Spontella has a broad background in CPG sales and marketing, including work for the packaged meat sector. He began his career in brand management with Hillshire Farm and Ball Park Franks, and most recently held the role of SVP of sales at Mizhan, where he spearheaded trade marketing and category management for such brands as Ragu and Bertolli sauces. His experience also includes a marketing leadership position for sports and performance nutrition brands at Glanbia.

Spontella earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and an undergraduate degree from Loyola University in Chicago.

“We are eager to continue the momentum and success we’ve seen with each of our brands. Saverio has a wealth of experience developing, accelerating and cultivating both leading and challenger brands within the CPG industry and will be a strong asset to our team,” said David Van Eekeren, president and CEO of Land O'Frost. “His proven industry leadership and track record as a brand builder will help us continue to elevate every one of our brands to take them to the next level.”

Spontella was quick to return the sentiment, noting: “Land O’Frost’s focus on family as a third-generation-owned company is what first attracted me to the organization. The company has the agility, commitment and portfolio to deliver on consumer wants and needs. I look forward to collaborating with the marketing, sales and leadership team to drive the growth of our high-quality and delicious options for consumers and their families.”