CPG and Retail Veteran Joins WellPet Board

Nneka Rimmer, who most recently served as president of global flavors and extracts at McCormick & Company, has been named to the board of directors at WellPet LLC. The seasoned executive brings more than 25 years of experience in the branded consumer products industry to her role guiding the independent premium natural pet food company in its next phase of growth.

Rimmer, also the first African American female partner at the Boston Consulting Group, specializes in the areas of go-to-market strategies, corporate transformation, leadership development and change management. She earned a master of business administration degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, a law degree from the Pritzker School of Law at Northwestern University and a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from Stanford University.

“Nneka's impressive background in corporate development and strategic planning, as well as her experience in consumer goods and retail, makes her an invaluable addition to our board of directors," said Reed Howlett, CEO of Tewksbury, Mass.-based WellPet.

Rimmer, who also serves on the boards of Energizer Holdings and the University of Maryland, Baltimore, said that she is looking forward to working with the board and leadership team at WellPet as the company continues to expand and enter new categories, especially at such a dynamic time in the pet food industry. "What attracted me to this opportunity was WellPet's collaborative culture and team of inventive thinkers who truly put pets at the center of all they do and create. I'm confident my deep experience within the consumer sector will help WellPet execute on its compelling value proposition to deliver superior products at the convergence of science and nature," she remarked.

Backed by Clearlake Capital Group L.P., WellPet has bolstered its leadership through other recent appointments, too. In late July, WellPet hired Erica Hageman as its general counsel, a new position at the company. Hageman previously held a general counsel role at Interstate Hotels & Resorts, Inc.