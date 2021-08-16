In Growth Mode, Seal the Seasons Expands Its Team

In a market with continued hot demand for frozen produce, Seal the Seasons is bolstering its sales team. Serafina Palandech has joined the Durham, N.C.-based provider of locally-grown frozen produce as VP and Tom Healy has been named senior sales advisor.

Both new hires have relevant CPG experience. Palandech founded and sold her own organic chicken nugget venture, and Healy played an important sales role for the Vitamin Water and Pirates Booty brands before they were acquired.

“We have over 20 new SKUs in our innovation pipeline,” said Alex Piasecki, co-founder and COO of Seal the Seasons. “The right team is essential to execute product launches with existing customers and manage consistent new distribution opportunities.”

Palandech and Healy come to Seal the Seasons at a time of surging consumer demand for frozen produce. The company reported a brand sales leap of 150% on a year-over-year basis and has raised $2.5 million from a group of private investors. Its products are distributed to more than 4,000 retail locations in the United States.