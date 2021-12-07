Smithfield Foods Names New President and CEO

Smithfield Foods Inc. has chosen its new leader from among its existing management team, tapping chief strategy officer and two-decade company veteran Shane Smith as president and CEO. Smith succeeds Dennis Organ, who is stepping down for personal reasons after being named to the post in October 2020.

The shakeup comes at a volatile time for the protein industry. Following pandemic-related challenges in 2020, hog supplies have been declining while prices have been climbing. Last week, President Biden issued an executive order designed to help smaller meat processors compete with larger competitors.

Smith has a wealth of company and industry experience to help him guide the company. Prior to his most recent role as chief strategic officer, he was EVP of European operations and president of Smithfield Romania, where he oversaw the company's hog farming operations and the Smithfield Renewables sustainability platform. He started as a financial analyst at Smithfield, Va.-based Smithfield in 2003.

Smith earned a master of business administration degree from the College of William & Mary, and a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Mount Olive College.