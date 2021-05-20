Summer Grilling: 'Grate' Ideas for Seasonal Success

Technically and, increasingly in practice, grilling season extends all year. The Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association (HPBA) reports that 75% of grill owners cook outside in the winter.

Still, May is the typical start of grilling season. According to the Arlington, Va.-based HBPA, 68% of American grill owners plan to cook out on the Fourth of July, while 56% grill out on Memorial Day and Labor Day, and 42% fire it up outside for Father’s Day.

2020 was a particularly hot summer for the pastime, as stuck-at-home consumers grilled more meals and often upgraded their grills, grilling accessories and outdoor living spaces. According to a new report from The NPD Group, consumers spent nearly $5 billion on grills, smokers, camping stoves, accessories and fuel last year. Another study conducted by Port Washington, N.Y.-based NPD in 2020 showed that consumers between the ages of 35 and 54 were more likely than their counterparts in other age groups to own two or more appliances.

“Camping vacations, Friday-night pizza, trying a new roast recipe, and smoking the Thanksgiving turkey are the kinds of activities helping to fuel growth beyond the core gas and charcoal grill options,” says Joe Derochowski, home industry advisor at NPD. “Consumers have turned pandemic-driven boredom into an opportunity to experiment with cooking, and the wide range of grilling and outdoor cooking options are helping them do it.”

So what should retailers expect this year? Although visits to restaurants are expected to swing up, many consumers are continuing the pattern of dining at home. Further, thanks to loosening restrictions and accelerated vaccinations, it’s expected that people will be entertaining friends, family and neighbors using some of that newer equipment. What, exactly, they’ll be putting on those grills is a widening and often elevated array of foods.