LALA’s latest yogurt launch is LALA Gold, a high-protein yogurt with a premium nutritional profile in drinkable and spoonable options made with real fruit. Each serving of the drinkable yogurt contains 25 grams of protein, 6 grams of dietary fiber and no added sugar, while the spoonable yogurt features 20 grams of protein, 1 gram of dietary fiber, active probiotics and no added sugar per serving. The product line comes in five flavors – Raspberry Key Lime, Blueberry, Cookies & Cream, Vanilla, and Strawberry – all packed essential nutrients to support an active and balanced lifestyle. A 10-ounce bottle of any flavor of the drinkable yogurt retails for a suggested $2.36, and the suggested retail price for a 5.3-ounce cup of any flavor of the spoonable yogurt is $1.48. LALA U.S. Inc. is a subsidiary of Grupo LALA, an international foods company with significant operations in Mexico, Brazil and the United States.