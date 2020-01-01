Known for its coffee creamers, hydration products, beverage-enhancing supplements, and roasted and instant coffees, teas and hot chocolate, Laird Superfood has now entered the snack food category with Pili Nuts. The nourishing snack line comes in three varieties: Matcha, with a coating of organic Kyoto matcha and organic coconut flower sugar; Cacao, with a dusting of organic Ecuadorian cacao and organic coconut flower sugar; and Himalayan Pink Salt, with a sprinkling of its namesake seasoning. Grown on trees in the nutrient-rich volcanic soil of the Philippines, Laird Superfood Pili Nuts are wild harvested, sprouted in purified mountain water, and slow dried to preserve their delicate, buttery flavor. They’re not only a good source of magnesium and vitamin E, but with approximately 18 grams of fat per serving, they also provide long-lasting fuel and energy. A single-flavor or variety 3-pack of 1.06-ounce pouches retails for a suggested $11.95.