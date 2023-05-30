La Terra Fina Dip & Spread Flavors

Dip, spread and quiche maker La Terra Fina has added four bold dip flavors to its lineup: decadent Chocolate with Chocolate Chips Dessert Dip, yogurt- and cream cheese-based Dill Pickle Dip & Spread, savory Caramelized Onion with Roasted Garlic Dip & Spread, and Asian-American-inspired Jalapeño Hot Pepper Jelly Dip & Spread. Targeting palates of all kinds, the dips and spreads are made with quality, fresh ingredients. In line with La Terra Fina’s other dips and spreads, the latest flavors are gluten-free, keto-friendly and rBST-free, as well as containing no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. The items retail for a suggested $5.49 per 10-ounce container.