Already known for its flatbread cracker line, La Panzanella Artisanal Foods Co. has now rolled out a line of authentic Bruschetta. The bite-sized toasts are baked with extra-virgin olive oil in the traditional Italian style, beginning as freshly baked bread that’s then sliced, seasoned and crisped in an oven for just the right amount of crunch. Containing no artificial colors, flavors, trans fats or cholesterol, the line comes in three varieties – Tomato & Basil, Olive Oil & Sea Salt, and Garlic & Parmesan – all of which can be eaten on their own, paired with charcuterie items, or enjoyed with dips or soups. Tomato & Basil and Olive Oil & Sea Salt are currently available at Whole Foods Markets nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.49 per 4.23-ounce box of either variety.