La Colombe Multi-Serve Cold Brews

Beverage brand La Colombe has introduced four additional Multi-Serve Cold Brew products – Little Bit Sweet Cold Brew, with a touch of real sugar; Mocha Cold Brew; Caramel Cold Brew; and dairy-free Vanilla Oatmilk Cold Brew – at the recent Natural Products Expo West trade show, marking the first time that La Colombe has offered dairy and oatmilk offerings in its ready-to-drink refrigerated multi-serve lineup. All made with the same medium-roast single-origin Brazilian cold brew sold at La Colombe’s cafés, the additional Multi-Serve Cold Brew products will be available in select retailers starting this fall, joining the brand’s three existing core Multi-Serve Cold Brews: Brazilian Medium Roast, Colombian Medium Roast and Extra Bold Brazilian Dark Roast. A 42-ounce of any multi-serve variety retails for a suggested $6.29.