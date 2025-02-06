The result of a 20-year-strong partnership between Calbee America Inc. and Gold Dust & Walker Farms, Weston’s Family Farms Organic Potato Chips are crafted from single-source smooth, white-fleshed potatoes and a few other simple ingredients, as well as being USDA Certified Organic and thinly sliced in a wavy cut for a tender bite and an airy, crispy crunch. Also certified gluten-free and Non-GMO, the line comes in three well-seasoned flavors: classic Sea Salt, tangy Sea Salt & Vinegar, and aromatic White Truffle. The farmer-inspired chips are now available for retailers nationwide to order, with plans to hit shelves this September for a suggested retail price of $4.69 per 5-ounce bag. Since 1973, Weston Walker and his family have sustainably planted and harvested premium chipper potatoes, which Calbee manufactures into chips at its California facility to deliver to customers year-round.