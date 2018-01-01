Kumana Avocado Sauces

Kumana is entering the brick-and-mortar world with its Venezuelan-inspired avocado sauces. The plant-based sauces are non-GMO verified, contain no added sugar, and are crafted from quality ingredients such as creamy avocados, fresh onion, bell peppers, cilantro, garlic and vinegar. Suitable for adding flavor to breakfast tacos, chicken salad and even sweet potato fries, the sauces come in three flavors: Be Original, true to the founder’s family recipe; Be Sweet, which blends in mango puree; and Be Hot, which infuses mango puree and habanero pepper.