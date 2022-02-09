Kroger Welcomes New SVP of Retail Divisions

The Kroger Co. has named Kenny Kimball as SVP of retail divisions, following the impending retirement of Mark Tuffin.

Tuffin, a 26-year Kroger veteran who started his career at Smitty's in Arizona and later went on to hold various leadership positions at Smith’s, will step down on April 1. He was president of Smith’s from 2011 to 2014, when he stepped into his most recent role as SVP of retail divisions.

Taking over for Tuffin is Kimball, who likewise served as president of the Smith’s division. He is being promoted from that role and will oversee several retail divisions across the organization.

Kimball began his career at the company in 1984 as a courtesy clerk in at the Smith’s division and worked his way up to store manager, district manager, bakery director, group VP of retail, SVP of sales and merchandising, VP of merchandising for the Ralph’s division and then VP of operations at Smith’s. He was appointed president of Smith’s in 2016.

"Kenny is truly an inspirational leader that effectively balances a passion for people and a passion for results with tremendous experience across our organization, ranging from courtesy clerk to division president," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "He is driven, passionate, and respected for his ability to see the big picture while also putting his associates and customers first. We're excited to bring his perspective and experience to our senior leadership team."