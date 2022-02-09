Advertisement
02/09/2022

Kroger Welcomes New SVP of Retail Divisions

Kenny Kimball to succeed retiring exec Mark Tuffin
Lynn Petrak
Senior Editor
Lynn Petrak profile picture
Kenny Kimball
Kenny Kimball

The Kroger Co. has named Kenny Kimball as SVP of retail divisions, following the impending retirement of Mark Tuffin.

Tuffin, a 26-year Kroger veteran who started his career at Smitty's in Arizona and later went on to hold various leadership positions at Smith’s, will step down on April 1. He was president of Smith’s from 2011 to 2014, when he stepped into his most recent role as SVP of retail divisions.

Taking over for Tuffin is Kimball, who likewise served as president of the Smith’s division. He is being promoted from that role and will oversee several retail divisions across the organization.

Kimball began his career at the company in 1984 as a courtesy clerk in at the Smith’s division and worked his way up to store manager, district manager, bakery director, group VP of retail, SVP of sales and merchandising, VP of merchandising for the Ralph’s division and then VP of operations at Smith’s. He was appointed president of Smith’s in 2016.

"Kenny is truly an inspirational leader that effectively balances a passion for people and a passion for results with tremendous experience across our organization, ranging from courtesy clerk to division president," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "He is driven, passionate, and respected for his ability to see the big picture while also putting his associates and customers first. We're excited to bring his perspective and experience to our senior leadership team."

Kroger Welcomes New SVP of Retail Divisions
Mark Tuffin

McMullen also lauded Tuffin for his contributions to the organization. "Mark is a tremendous leader whose passion for our customers and our people will leave a lasting legacy across the many divisions he has led," he declared. "We thank Mark for his dedication throughout the years and wish him all the best in retirement."

[Sign up for the “How Kroger Is Beating the Labor Crunch” webinar on March 1 to gain executive insights by clicking here.]

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a digital shopping experience and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

Also Worth Reading

You May Also Like

Advertisement