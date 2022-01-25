01/25/2022
How Kroger Is Beating the Labor Crunch
Webinar Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. EST
How do you keep 500,000+ associates engaged and doing the right things for the operation and your customers in a retail environment that’s constantly changing? In this webinar, Senchal Murphy, Senior Director of Training & Onboarding of The Kroger Co., and Axonify CEO Carol Leaman will discuss how the grocery giant has cracked the code when it comes to building a resilient workforce.
You will learn:
- Real-life examples of how to meet associates where they are with a mobile-first approach designed to drive better performance
- How to boost customer service and keep associates feeling confident and valued at work every day
- What to attract associates, prevent turnover and meet your bottom line