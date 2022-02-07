Former Kroger, P&G Execs Named Senior Partners at Simpactful

Retail and consumer goods consultancy firm Simpactful has named three new senior partners to help accelerate growth.

The firm has named Heather Burgess, Jill McIntosh, and Marcy Selva as senior partners after it recently named Jessica White Hall as chairperson.

"I’m confident that Heather, Jill and Marcy are the right fit at the right time for Simpactful," Hall said. "Their knowledge, skills and abilities are exactly what’s needed to build on our rich expertise and growth and take the organization and the work to the next level, in service of our clients.”

In the newly appointed roles, Burgess will lead marketing and innovation, McIntosh will focus on food, beverage and emerging brands, and Selva will add new capabilities to Simpactful's customer strategy development and G2M practices.



Burgess’ seasoned marketing and innovation background at Procter & Gamble, followed by Retail and Advertising leadership roles at Amazon, provide a foundation to help deliver next level marketing and brand management growth for the firm.

McIntosh’s resume as a long-term executive at The Kroger Co. as well as board advisory, and law practice provides a unique skill set. Leading Kroger to be a top seller of natural and organic products while building on her leadership roles in merchandising, manufacturing, law and HR, positions her to carry out Simpactful’s vision of expanding channels and geographies.

And Selva brings more than 30 years of experience at Procter & Gamble across multiple sales disciplines, global regions and business channels (Food, Dollar, Salon, Prestige).

"Our company delivered more than 575 projects over the past six years and the addition of these new Senior Partners will enable us to do even more to exceed client needs and provide practical solutions that will drive top and bottom-line growth,” said David Friedler, president and managing partner at Simpactful.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100.