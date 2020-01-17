Kroger Opening Another Digital Innovation Lab

Kroger is adding another innovation lab to its arsenal of tools for fighting competitors.

According to the Cincinnati Business Journal, The Kroger Co. and Northern Kentucky University are teaming up to open a digital innovation lab at NKU.

The lab will likely be part of NKU’s College of Informatics, the Journal said.

In 2018, Kroger opened an innovation lab within the University of Cincinnati's 1819 Innovation Hub. That space houses a 12,000-square-foot makerspace and micro-factory, along with state-of-the-art classrooms and multipurpose rooms.

"Kroger's new partnership with the University of Cincinnati is one more way we are investing to create the now and future of retail," said Chris Hjelm, Kroger EVP and CIO, said at the time. "This innovative collaboration is driven by Restock Kroger and provides the Kroger Technology team another creative space to partner and develop solutions to redefine the grocery customer experience."

Other recent initiatives the retailer has revealed over the past few years include:

Opening a new headquarters for its digital team in downtown Cincinnati

The partnership of Kroger Technology with the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber's Cincy is IT initiative to attract top tech talent to the region

Employing nearly half a million associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,761 retail food stores under a variety of banners, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.