Kroger is Building an Enduring Advantage

Kroger’s efforts to serve tomorrow’s food shoppers requires a new type of supply chain and automation infrastructure, one that's taking shape outside of Orlando, Fla.

The network of highly automated grocery fulfillment centers that Kroger is building in partnership with U.K. online grocery leader Ocado won’t have an impact on Kroger’s business in 2020, according to Kroger CFO Gary Millerchip.

However, when Millerchip and other top executives met with investors in early November, they shared a strategic vision that ensures Kroger is well positioned for the next decade to serve shoppers however they choose. It's a vision that will require never-before-seen levels of supply chain efficiency and a highly automated and flexible fulfillment infrastructure to cost-effectively satisfy shoppers’ shifting expectations.