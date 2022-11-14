Kroger Offers Product Guide, Increases Promotions Ahead of Thanksgiving

The Kroger Co. wants to help shield its customers from the effects of inflation by offering a zero-compromise shopping guide with meal options that can feed 10 people for as little as $5 per person. The grocer says affordable meals are easy to build with its products, especially private-label items.

[Read more: "Grocery Initiatives Should Always Focus on Helping People"]

The guide covers every traditional Thanksgiving staple, including:

Turkey

Rolls

Green bean Casserole

Sweet Potatoes

Corn

Mac & Cheese

Pumpkin Pie

Stuffing

Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

Cranberry Sauce

Kroger is also expanding its total promotions, digital deals, personalized offers and expanded fuel points savings throughout the holidays. Additionally, the Kroger 5x event begins Nov. 16 and allows customers to use digital coupons up to five times and receive 4X fuel points on gift card purchases.

"At Kroger, we are committed to making the holiday season memorable and accessible for everyone," said Stuart Aitken, SVP and chief merchant and marketing officer. "We strive to keep prices low every day, and this Thanksgiving, we are helping our customers keep turkey at the center of the plate by not passing on rising turkey costs.”

Continued Aitken: “Whether making a timeless family recipe or creating a gourmet spread for guests, we promise our customers fresh, high-quality ingredients to make their holiday meals easy, affordable and delicious."

Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation also plans to donate one million meals to Feeding America during the holiday season. Shoppers are invited to join the company’s fundraising campaign from now until Dec. 24, with 100% of donations going directly to local hunger relief organizations.

"Experiencing food insecurity can be especially painful and isolating during the holidays," said Aitken. "We are proud to assist in easing that burden for many families this season, and it brings us immense joy to be part of their holidays. Kroger is overwhelmingly grateful to customers who share in our mission and graciously contribute even when they are trying to stretch their budgets."

Serving more than 9 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.