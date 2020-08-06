Kroger Links Up With Streaming Platform Roku

Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM), the media solution from The Kroger Co., is working with online streaming platform Roku on a new shopper data program to make TV advertising more precise and measurable for CPG marketers. The grocer is the launch partner for Roku's new program.

Kroger will gain sales information to help marketers make smarter buying decisions, and marketers will have access to Kroger data science for targeting and closed-loop attribution to measure campaign performance. Tools from Roku will also measure the effectiveness of linear TV.

“Kroger Precision Marketing is eager to help advertisers understand exactly how their TV investment impacts sales," said Cara Pratt, VP of commercial and product strategy at KPM. "TV streaming brings digital-like precision to the big screen. We are excited for the opportunity to work with Roku because of its scale and direct consumer relationship."

KPM already has data from 60 million households across nearly 2,800 Kroger stores, and Roku had 39.8 million active accounts and 13.2 billion hours streamed during the first quarter of 2020.

Targeting advertising can help maximize effectiveness and minimize ad waste. For example, KPM will be able to help marketers segment messages to high-volume category buyers, customers who occasionally buy a category, or those who buy a complementary category.

“We believe that all TV ads will be targeted and measurable,” said Alison Levin, VP of ad sales and strategy at Los Gatos, California-based Roku. “Our new shopper data program will make it easier and more effective for CPG advertisers to shift spend to streaming, and focus on value for every ad dollar spent.”

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,757 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in the United States.