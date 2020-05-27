Kroger Lands Amazon Exec to Bolster Ad Offering

The Kroger Precision Marketing arm of 84.51° named former Amazon executive Nancy Winé to lead advertising sales for the retail media advertising solution.

In her new role, Winé has been tasked with overseeing the Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM) media sales team across all regions and clients. Her decision to join KPM, which was created just two years ago, is noteworthy given that Wine spent the past nine years at Amazon where she co-created the consumables vertical, which is now the largest advertising vertical at Amazon.