Kroger Lands Amazon Exec to Bolster Ad Offering
The Kroger Precision Marketing arm of 84.51° named former Amazon executive Nancy Winé to lead advertising sales for the retail media advertising solution.
In her new role, Winé has been tasked with overseeing the Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM) media sales team across all regions and clients. Her decision to join KPM, which was created just two years ago, is noteworthy given that Wine spent the past nine years at Amazon where she co-created the consumables vertical, which is now the largest advertising vertical at Amazon.
“Nancy was a natural choice for our team, with her strong track record of successfully partnering with CPG brands,” said Cara Pratt, vice president, commercial and product strategy for KPM at 84.51°. “Her wealth of experience and disciplined leadership are a perfect addition to KPM as we make the digital advertising industry more effective for CPG brands and increase the overall accountability for media investments.”
KPM leverages Kroger’s popular loyalty program and offers product suppliers a wide variety of advertising tools to reach potential customers while offering granular conversion tracking to measure success.
That’s an advertising value proposition Wine is very familiar with from her time at Amazon as well as the agency world previously. Prior to Amazon, Winé served on the senior management team for Integer/TBWA, where she launched and scaled Integer’s Digitail practice across more than 600 employees.
“I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter, applying my experience to drive the growth of this industry-disrupting platform,” said Winé said regarding KPM.
Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,757 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in the United States.