Kroger Health Earns Immunization Champion Award

Kroger Health, the health care division of The Kroger Co., has received top honors for its contributions toward improving vaccination rates within the communities it serves by winning the 2022 American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Immunization Champion Award.

The award recognizes Kroger Health as being an organization that continuously advances the role of pharmacists as valued immunization administrators. It also recognizes Kroger Health's collaboration, coordination and communication with health care providers, public health organizations and others to address immunization barriers and administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's undeniable that Kroger Health is one of America's leading health care organizations, and we've taken on the responsibility to improve immunization rates across the country, starting with our associates and patients," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "On National Pharmacist Day [Jan. 12], we dedicate this award to the nearly 22,000 front-line health care providers in our organization who have administered over 10 million COVID-19 vaccines to help people live healthier lives."

Over the past two years, Kroger Health has worked closely with the federal government, including the Biden Administration and state health departments, to provide COVID-19 tests and vaccines for all eligible people across its 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states.

Kroger Health conducted several campaigns throughout 2021 to incentivize more Americans to get vaccinated. For example, in May, it launched the #CommunityImmunity giveaway campaign, which gave individuals the opportunity to win one of five $1 million payouts and 50 chances to win free groceries for a year. Also, for those Americans with limited access to transportation, Kroger Health partnered with Lyft Inc. to provide discounted rides to and from COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Kroger Health will accept the 2022 APhA Immunization Champion Award in San Antonio, Texas, in March.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.