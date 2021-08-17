Kroger Embarks on ‘Fresh Start’ Training With Axonify

The Kroger Co. and front-line employee training provider Axonify have launched Fresh Start with Axonify, a new personalized training program to foster greater associate engagement and retention. The move is part of Kroger’s ongoing development of its nearly half a million associates.

“Across our organization, we have been focusing on investments to improve our associates’ experiences and ultimately create an environment where everyone continues to thrive and advance,” said Senchal Murphy, Kroger’s senior director of training and onboarding. “Fresh Start with Axonify helps us deliver a more personalized, digital experience for associates through purposeful, bite-sized training that enables them to learn and grow in a fun and engaging way.”

Using the Fresh Start with Axonify app, associates can access their personalized training quickly and easily in the course of their day. The solution is rolling out in a phased approach across Kroger’s divisions. With continual learning taking place in under five minutes per shift, each associate’s training experience is customized to their individual needs and knowledge gaps through the app’s use of gamification.

“Axonify is proud to help further coach and train front-line grocery associates like those employed by the Kroger organization as they strive to help build a more knowledgeable and engaged workforce,” said Carol Leaman, CEO and co-founder of Waterloo, Ontario-based Axonify. “As one of the world’s largest grocery retailers, the Kroger Family of Companies recognizes the importance of shifting from a one-size-fits-all training approach to a continuous, personalized model focused on providing associates the knowledge to succeed in their current and future roles.”

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 11 million-plus customers daily through a digital shopping experience and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.