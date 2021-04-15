Redesigning the Grocery Workplace

As the pandemic enters year No. 2, the question of how grocery workers should be supported by their employers is making national headlines.

Cities across the United States have passed new ordinances requiring food retailers to provide bonus pay to grocery workers. Retailers are pushing back against the trend by filing lawsuits, closing stores and raising prices.

But the public battle over wage mandates eclipses even larger workforce challenges unfolding behind the scenes at food retail, according to Carol Leaman, CEO of Waterloo, Ontario-based Axonify, which offers modern training solutions to Walmart, Heinen’s, Longo’s and other food retailers. Leaman says that food retailers looking to win the next evolution of the pandemic will have to focus on five key workforce areas: turnover, pace of change, training, communication and employee rewards.

“The grocery space is seeing more turnover because people are afraid, frankly, to work in the stores,” Leaman notes, “so grocers have challenges with turnover and constant recruitment that I think were unexpected.”

Even before the pandemic, turnover for hourly retail workers was already at its highest rate since the Great Recession: 65%. According to WorldatWork, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based nonprofit association for human resources professionals, only 33% of the 1,154 North American employees surveyed expected to stay at their jobs in 2020, which is down from the 47% who said they were staying in 2019.

The WorldatWork survey shows that the perception of leadership’s commitment to communication, training and employee experience declined also, with only 23% of employees surveyed saying that senior leaders are “very committed” or have “more than average” commitment, compared with 31% who said the same in 2019.

“From a training perspective, it is a whole new world in terms of what you need to get in front of people, how quickly that changes,” Leaman says. “Suddenly, it is critically important for every grocer to know people have understood [their training] and are putting into practice the things that have been trained on.”

Leaman adds that the next biggest workforce issue that food retailers are dealing with right now is the pace of change, which she describes as “the pace at which you need to know new things every single day, whether it’s new information about the virus or how people are eating more at home, and what does that mean from an inventory point of view and keeping the shelves stocked, how is it impacting hiring and mental health and the way people are feeling? Just the pace of change of all of that has taken regular store operations next level.”

The new front-line worker may have to enforce mask rules, deploy increased sanitation procedures or bring out grocery orders to car trunks. He or she may have to talk to customers about supply chain issues or delivery issues. Some associates may even be putting vaccines into customers’ arms every 15 minutes as well.

“What do you need people to do? And how do you get them to know it in the moment, immediately?” Leaman muses. “How do you disseminate information so quickly that is so rapidly changing and know that you’ve got the mechanism with which to do that?”

When it comes to training in 2021 and beyond, Leaman says that grocers need to be thinking of new processes and going back to square one.

“Many of them have to go back and understand that you can’t just have a band-aid solution,” she asserts.

Leaman observes that food retailers have to think about transforming their processes to access people in the moment at any given moment, easily, seamlessly and consistently.