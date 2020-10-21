The State of Frontline Employee Training 2020

At no other time has the importance of frontline employees been more clear than in 2020. Never have we been more reliant on them, or more grateful for them. Under great pressure, the frontline took on new roles — which made us wonder — how did training evolve?

The resulting report provides invaluable insight to help organizations such as yours do right by your people and the communities you serve. The findings show that businesses can do more to equip their frontline to navigate the storm of business disruption.