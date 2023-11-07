Leveraging NotCo’s innovative artificial-intelligence technology to create plant-based foods, Kraft NotCheese Slices deliver the taste, texture and flavor consumers want in three popular varieties: American, Cheddar and Provolone. The slices are made with such plant-based ingredients as chickpea and coconut oil, with no artificial flavors or dyes. Kraft NotCheese Slices are the second product to hit shelves since the joint venture between Kraft Heinz and NotCo was revealed in 2022, after NotMayo, and are the first to be nationally distributed; the launch was achieved in record time using agile ways of working and combining NotCo’s expertise with the scale and power of the Kraft Heinz brand portfolio. An 8-ounce package of any NotCheese Slices variety retails for a suggested $4.99. By 2024, the companies plan to scale across seven categories and begin international expansion.