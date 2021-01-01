Family-owned and -operated Knott’s Foods Inc. has added two varieties of clean-label Knott Yo Grandma’s Pimento Cheese to its pimento cheese and spread offering. Simply crafted from shredded cheddar cheese, cream cheese and mayonnaise, Knott Yo Grandma’s Pimento Cheese and Knott Yo Grandma’s Jalapeno Pimento Cheese both contain no preservatives and are gluten-free. What’s more, the versatile line lends itself to a variety of uses. According to Knotts Food president Josh Knott, “We see people enjoying it as a burger topper, adding zest to vegetable trays and using it as a dip for parties.” A 12-ounce refrigerated tub of either variety retails for a suggested $5.99. Knott’s products are sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.