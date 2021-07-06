Inspired by classic diner milkshakes, the Klondike Shakes line from Unilever now comes in three flavors: Wind Down & Chocolate, Chill Out & Vanilla, and the latest, Sit Back & Strawberry. To celebrate the addition to the line, Klondike has launched a “Shake it Up” deck in partnership with the popular family-friendly game Heads Up! The three-minute game, available free on the Heads Up! app throughout the summer, will occupy players while their Klondike Shakes soften to the desired creamy consistency, and players who complete the round will also receive a digital coupon for $3 off Klondike Shakes. A 6-pack of 4.7-fluid-ounce pouches in any variety retails for a suggested $5.99.