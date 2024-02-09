KING’S_HAWAIIAN®_Original_Hawaiian_Sweet_Soft_Pretzel_Bites

KING’S HAWAIIAN® has expanded their portfolio into snacking occasions with the launch of new Original Hawaiian Sweet Soft Pretzel Bites. These pre-salted Pretzel Bites combine the deliciously classic savory pretzel taste with sweet, soft, and fluffy King’s Hawaiian® bread for the ultimate snacking experience! What sets King’s Hawaiian® Soft Pretzel Bites apart is their unbeatable convenience, shareability, and versatility making them easy for consumers to snack at home or on the go. Pretzel Bites is an easy snack to enjoy straight out of the container or dipped in a favorite sweet or savory sauce.