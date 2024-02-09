 Skip to main content
KING’S HAWAIIAN® Original Hawaiian Sweet Soft Pretzel Bites

King's Hawaiian expands their portfolio into snacks with the launch of new Original Sweet Soft Pretzel Bites.
KING’S HAWAIIAN® has expanded their portfolio into snacking occasions with the launch of new Original Hawaiian Sweet Soft Pretzel Bites. These pre-salted Pretzel Bites combine the deliciously classic savory pretzel taste with sweet, soft, and fluffy King’s Hawaiian® bread for the ultimate snacking experience! What sets King’s Hawaiian® Soft Pretzel Bites apart is their unbeatable convenience, shareability, and versatility making them easy for consumers to snack at home or on the go. Pretzel Bites is an easy snack to enjoy straight out of the container or dipped in a favorite sweet or savory sauce.

