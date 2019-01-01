Convenient King Arthur Flour Gluten-Free Single Serve Dessert Cups feature classic ingredients and no preservatives. Available in Super Fudge Brownie and Chocolate Chip Cookie varieties, the cups can be enjoyed anytime, on the go or at home. The easy-to-make desserts require only water, a quick stir and 30 seconds in the microwave to create a personal treat, with no prep work or cleanup necessary. King Arthur Flour’s Certified Gluten-Free, Non-GMO Project Verified product line retails for a suggested $2.59 per 2-ounce cup.