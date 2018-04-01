Keep shelf areas organized and product accessible using our new Kinetic Wire Shelf from Southern Imperial. The Kinetic Wire Shelf features a special, ultra-slick coating, allowing product facing easy with 7 angle standard needed to gravity feed products. Add the all-in-one pusher/divider to face products with the shelf mounted flat.

Weight-tested to handle up to 100 lbs, the Kinetic Wire Shelf is lightweight, installs in seconds, and fits into standard gondola uprights with no mounting tools required. Dividers quickly install along the shelf to create the display area that fits the size of their merchandise.

The Kinetic Wire Shelf is available with a clear front fence and pop-in dividers (sold separately) and comes in three shelf depth sizes: 16”, 18”, and 20”. Perfect for a wide variety of packaged products, see how the Kinetic Wire Shelf can enhance product display while reducing labor!

For more information on the Kinetic Wire Shelf, visit our webpage.