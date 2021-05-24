Best known for its nutrition bars, Kind Healthy Snacks is continuing its expansion into the plant-based frozen treat segment with the rollout of Kind Frozen Pints. Building on the success of its recently introduced Kind Frozen Treat bars -- one of six categories the brand has entered within the past 12 months -- the pints contain 4 to 6 grams of plant protein per serving; feature wholesome, easily pronounceable ingredients; and come in the following flavors: Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Cherry Cashew, Coffee Hazelnut, Caramel Almond Sea Salt, Strawberry and Pistachio. The suggested retail price is $5.99 per container.