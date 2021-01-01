KIND’s second-edition Equality bar is part of the brand’s quest to achieve true equality for all in the United States by supporting Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities. Containing 5 grams of sugar and 6 grams of protein, the Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Nut bar comes in a custom wrapper designed by a Black artist that aims to depict a diverse, inclusive and equitable world. Along with the Equality bar, KIND has unveiled new commitments to increase representation and help address the inequality and inequity facing BIPOC communities. These include adopting two historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), donating $100,000 to racial justice organizations, giving 1 million KIND bars to food-insecure communities, and adjusting its KIND Kids packaging to be more inclusive. The suggested retail price for a 6-count carton of KIND Equality bars is $7.45, while a 12-count carton goes for a suggested $15.49. Last year was the first time that the brand launched the limited-edition bar as part of The KIND Snack & Give Back Project.