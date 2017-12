Kick sandwich spreads from Side Kicks Foods are intended to add bold flavor to sandwiches without any high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors or artificial flavors. And now the three varieties – Sriracha Aioli, Creamy Onion Horseradish and Spicy Fire-Roasted Tomato BBQ – come in Sandwich Emergency Go-Packs, each of which contains a 1-ounce serving of spread. SRP is $3.99 per 8.45-ounce bottle or box of six packets.