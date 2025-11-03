Already known for its sous-vide meats and sauces, Kevin’s Natural Foods has now launched Stir-Fry Kits, described by the brand as the first-ever refrigerated heat-and-serve entrée line with a fully cooked protein, sauce and vegetable component. Designed for busy weeknights or quick lunches, the convenient kits are ready in under 10 minutes, simplifying mealtime routines and encouraging clean eating. In common with all Kevin’s products, the Stir-Fry Kits are gluten- and soy-free and contain no refined sugars. They deliver a hearty serving of vegetables and up to 17 grams of protein per serving; a better-for-you spin on takeout favorites Honey Garlic Chicken, Sichuan Chicken and General Tso’s Chicken; tender meat and fresh vegetables, both fully cooked sous-vide style; and simple heat-and-serve preparation. A 16-ounce kit of any variety retails for a suggested $9.99.