Kevin’s Natural Foods Entrées

Kevin’s Natural Foods, a maker of Paleo and keto-certified entrées, sauces and seasoning blends, has made its formal debut in the consumer market. The company’s line of refrigerated heat-and-eat entrées includes six items -- Korean BBQ Chicken, Cilantro Lime Chicken, Lemongrass Chicken, BBQ Chicken, Thai-Style Coconut Chicken and Teriyaki Chicken -- containing fork-tender chicken that’s fully cooked using the sous-vide technique invented by French chefs. The other two varieties are Taco Meat Beef and Beef Chili. Ready in five minutes, the 16-ounce entrées retail for a suggested $9.99 each.