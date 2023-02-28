Offering the nutritional benefits of cottage cheese and the creamy, smooth texture of yogurt, Kemps Smooth Cottage Cheese gives parents a healthful, curd-free option for their kids. The 4% whole-milk cottage cheese contains almost twice as much protein per ounce as most yogurts, along with real blended fruit (no chunks to navigate or mixing to do); probiotics; and no high-fructose corn syrup. According to an Attitudes and Usage Survey conducted by Kemps, more than 40% of respondents said that they’d be motivated to eat cottage cheese if it tasted better and had a better texture, so the brand gave them their wish. Available in child-friendly Mixed Berry, Strawberry and Strawberry Banana flavors, Kemp Smooth Cottage Cheese comes in packaging adorned with beloved characters from the powerhouse portfolio of global branded entertainment leader Hasbro: Peppa Pig, PJ Masks and Transformers. A convenient 4-ounce pack of four cups of any variety retails for a suggested $3.98, although prices may vary depending on location and retailer.