Advertisement
02/28/2023

Kemps Smooth Cottage Cheese

Kemps Smooth Cottage Cheese Peppa Pig Main Image

Offering the nutritional benefits of cottage cheese and the creamy, smooth texture of yogurt, Kemps Smooth Cottage Cheese gives parents a healthful, curd-free option for their kids. The 4% whole-milk cottage cheese contains almost twice as much protein per ounce as most yogurts, along with real blended fruit (no chunks to navigate or mixing to do); probiotics; and no high-fructose corn syrup. According to an Attitudes and Usage Survey conducted by Kemps, more than 40% of respondents said that they’d be motivated to eat cottage cheese if it tasted better and had a better texture, so the brand gave them their wish. Available in child-friendly Mixed Berry, Strawberry and Strawberry Banana flavors, Kemp Smooth Cottage Cheese comes in packaging adorned with beloved characters from the powerhouse portfolio of global branded entertainment leader Hasbro: Peppa Pig, PJ Masks and Transformers. A convenient 4-ounce pack of four cups of any variety retails for a suggested $3.98, although prices may vary depending on location and retailer.

 

Other Popular Products

Advertisement