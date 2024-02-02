KeHE’s Summer Show to Feature Exclusive New Brand

At this year's KeHE Summer Show, the distributor will unveil its new KeHE Fresh Marketplace brand across cheese, protein, bulk, bakery and deli. Pictured is last year's event.

Natural and organic, specialty and fresh product distributor KeHE will highlight top trends, innovating merchandising ideas, exclusive deep deals and in-depth industry perspectives at its upcoming 2024 KeHE Summer Show. The invitation-only event will take place in Salt Lake City, Feb. 7-8, as well as virtually on KeHE’s proprietary platform, KeHE CONNECT, through Feb. 15.

New this year, the show’s Innovation Pavilion will spotlight New@KeHE and KeHE ELEVATE suppliers, which are the brands expected to be in the forefront of rising industry trends. KeHE will also unveil its new KeHE Fresh Marketplace brand across cheese, protein, bulk, bakery and deli, and share merchandising ideas and revenue-driving fresh food demonstrations for this crucial market segment.

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: KeHE CEO Talks Timing, Transformation and the Importance of Staying Humble]

“In today’s fast-paced and competitive grocery industry, retailers and brands must stay ahead of the curve when it comes to consumer trends to remain competitive,” noted Ari Goldsmith, KeHE’s VP of marketing and digital media. “The KeHE Summer Show is an optimal opportunity for retailers and brands to foster meaningful connections and learn about the biggest topics trending in the industry, while securing the best deals on products consumers will want to see this summer. The food trade shows are the largest manifestation of the KeHE brand, and we are excited to see it come to life in Salt Lake City.”

In accordance with KeHE’s core purpose, “We SERVE to make lives better,” the show will provide opportunities for attendees to volunteer for philanthropic causes. As well as choosing to assemble Survivor Support packs for Dahlia’s Hope, an organization that aids survivors of sex trafficking as they build new lives, attendees will receive a wooden token valued at $10 that will direct funds to several KeHE Cares partners.

At the close of the show, KeHE’s Primal Kitchen-sponsored Party with a Purpose will take place at the Utah State Fairpark. Attendees can discuss the show’s insights, network and write encouraging notes to survivors of human trafficking.

Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE Distributors LLC is the largest distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. KeHE is a Certified B Corporation with 6,800-plus employee-owners.