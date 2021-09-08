KeHe Signs Distribution Agreement With Modern Meat

KeHE Distributors is tapping into the popularity of plants by signing a wholesale distribution agreement with Modern Meat, the meat alternative division of the Canadian company Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc.

The agreement comes days after Modern Meat successfully launched its first line of products in the United States through its co-manufacturing agreement with Real Vision Foods LLC, in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

The KeHE agreement allows it to initially carry the plant-based company's Modern Crab-less Cakes and Tarragon Remoulade Sauce.

"This distribution partnership with KeHE is yet another landmark moment in Modern Meat's expansion strategy," said Tara Haddad, founder and CEO of Modern Plant-Based Foods. "We are excited that our quality gourmet meat alternatives will now be available to KeHE accounts across the United States. With an increasing consumer appetite for plant-based meat alternatives, we expect our products to see strong growth at this leading national specialty and all-natural foods distributor."

Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE is the largest pure-play distributor of natural and organic, specialty and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. Currently representing 8,500 brands, KeHE is well known for bringing new and emerging brands to market through its vast network.

"In KeHE, we have found a partnership that aligns well with our mission of providing healthy and sustainable food to the masses. Inking this deal is significant to open distribution of our chef-curated plant-based alternatives to retailers across the United States," explained Haddad. "We look forward to exploring all the avenues available to increase our market penetration. KeHE is a well-respected industry distributor, and we could not be more pleased."

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Modern Plant-Based Foods offers a portfolio of plant-based products, including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups and vegan snacks.