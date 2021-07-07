Advertisement
KeHE Adds Retail Execution Platform

Solution from Movista streamlines workforce management and operations process
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak profile picture
KeHE Adds New Retail Execution Platform
Movista's retail execution platform was chosen by KeHE as a workforce management solution.

Wholesale food distributor KeHE of Naperville, Ill., which services 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent stores around the country, is implementing a new retail execution platform from technical solutions provider Movista. The platform replaces or integrates disparate systems into a single user-friendly, mobile interface.

The new platform will be leveraged across KeHE’s workforce management and robust retail execution capabilities. The addition aligns with KeHE’s new “Crazy GOOD” brand campaign that focuses on the company’s next-generation distribution capabilities with technological advancements and operational solutions.

"We are passionate about growing our partners' businesses via innovation and operational excellence. We're excited about the power of this new technology to enhance our team of experts and improve our customers' experience," said Jim Curran, EVP of chain grocery at KeHe.   

