KeHE Hiring at Distribution Centers

KeHE Distributors LLC is looking to keep up with its accelerated growth by hiring for more than 200 positions at its Chino and Stockton, California, distribution centers.

The company is forecasting that it will double its sales within the next five years. To achieve these lofty sales levels, KeHE needs to expand its operations, including its workforce.

With more than 150 openings at the Chino location, the company aims to fill a wide range of positions there, from warehouse selectors and supervisors to inventory control professionals. KeHE’s second California location, in Stockton, is hiring nearly 50 warehouse positions, including selectors, receivers, loaders and forklift drivers.

Both distribution centers are hosting biweekly hiring events — the Chino distribution hiring events are virtual, while the Stockton location holds biweekly in-person job fairs. All KeHE positions offer training, tuition reimbursement, incentive bonus opportunities and growth.

Last month, KeHE launched a new brand campaign, crazy GOOD. Created to align with the company’s growth and goal to bring goodness wherever it goes, crazy GOOD represents a new level of good that the company aspires to bring to its partners.

“KeHE believes in bringing next-level goodness wherever we go — to our communities, our partners and, most importantly, to our employees,” said Chris Sieburg, EVP of operations. “We value our crazy GOOD employees and aim to provide them with career growth opportunities, employee-ownership through the KeHE ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) and serving opportunities within the KeHE Cares Foundation. Most importantly, we believe in ‘bringing your whole self to work’ and fostering a healthy and inclusive work environment where employees can grow while taking pride in their job every day.”

More information about KeHE employment opportunities are available online.

KeHE recently signed a distribution agreement with boutique organic spirits creator Square One Organic Spirits.

Based in Naperville, Illinois, KeHE serves more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. The employee-owned B Corporation has more than 5,500 employees.