KeHE Debuts Business Intelligence Tools

KeHE Distributors LLC is supporting the company’s supplier community by introducing a proprietary business intelligence tool, KeHE Connect BI, a suite of tools designed to enhance current reporting and provide new capabilities nationwide. The platform aims to facilitate sales growth, lower administrative costs, boost efficiency, and provide transparency with a clear digital interface.

“We are excited to introduce the new value-added digital tools to our supplier community,” noted Scott Weber, KeHE’s EVP of commercial and merchandising. “By offering data-driven insights through our platform, we not only give suppliers a transparent view of their performance data at KeHE, but with layered-in insights from our industry experts, we also provide turnkey solutions to support each supplier’s individualized goals and growth. Our goal is to help our suppliers gain an advantage in the marketplace and make data-informed decisions by accessing information in a clear, affordable and accessible program.”

The new suite of data services provides best-in-class sales reporting, business analytics, and data visualization in a single connected platform. This enables suppliers to make more informed business decisions and creates a roadmap for growth via sales and financial summaries, inventory status updates and fill rates, along with gap and void analyses, answering business questions and providing actionable insights.

Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE is the largest pure-play distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With more than 5,500 employee-owners, KeHE is a Certified B Corporation.