KeHE Opening New Distribution Center in Goodyear, Ariz.

This month, KeHE Distributors LLC will unveil its 16th distribution center, in Goodyear, Ariz., part of the greater Phoenix area.

The company has seen rapid growth in recent years, leading to an increase in distribution to more than 30,000 retail outlets across North America. The new center will allow for faster, more efficient distribution service to KeHE’s growing number of retail partners in the western United States.

“KeHE is committed to serving its partners and bettering the communities in which we do business,” said Chris Sieburg, EVP of warehouse operations at Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE. “We chose Goodyear to expand our footprint due to its prime location. This will allow us to better serve KeHE’s key retail partners, such as Sprouts Farmers Market and Albertsons’ Safeway, bringing KeHE’s expansive natural, organic, specialty and fresh product portfolio to the Arizona and Las Vegas markets. The addition of the new facility will allow us to further our extensive growth plans, while maintaining and enhancing the level of service our retailers expect and deserve.”

The half-million-square-foot distribution center will create more than 270 jobs in the surrounding area, including positions in operations, sales, merchandising, warehouse management and administrations. To aid hiring efforts, KeHE will hold a job fair Oct. 13-Oct. 14 at 10950 West Northview Avenue in Glendale.

“I am very pleased KeHE Distributors has selected Goodyear as the location of their new distribution center,” said Georgia Lord, mayor of the city, which is already home to such Fortune 500 companies as Amazon, Microsoft and Andersen Corp. “KeHE is one of the top wholesale organic food, specialty, and fresh distributors in North America. KeHE has a solid reputation for community engagement and making a difference both locally and internationally through the KeHE Cares Foundation. I want to welcome KeHE Distributors to our growing city, and I wish them continued success.”

With more than 5,500 employee-owners, KeHE is the largest, pure-play distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. KeHE is a Certified B Corporation.