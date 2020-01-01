Press enter to search
Close search

Kaukauna Rosé White Cheddar Cheese Ball

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Kaukauna Rosé White Cheddar Cheese Ball

Kaukauna Rosé White Cheddar Cheese Ball

America's No. 1 manufacturer of cheese balls, Kaukauna, part of Bel Brands USA, has introduced the Rosé White Cheddar variety, offering a wine-and-cheese pairing in one product. The spreadable item is made with quality aged white cheddar cheese blended with a semi-sparkling rosé wine containing sweet notes similar to white zinfandel. Each ball is encased in a crunchy almond coating, resulting in a unique combination of flavors and textures. Whether eaten with crackers and veggies or incorporated into an appetizer, the versatile spread complements all of the classic fall flavors. A 10-ounce cheese ball retails for a suggested price range of $5.49-$6.99 in the deli section. Other recently added cheese ball varieties from Kaukauna are White Cheddar and the seasonal Pepper Jack, Asiago and Bacon Jalapeño flavors.

 

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

Zhou Nutrition Water Enhancers

Rojo’s Mexican Style Street Corn Dip