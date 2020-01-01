Kaukauna Rosé White Cheddar Cheese Ball

America's No. 1 manufacturer of cheese balls, Kaukauna, part of Bel Brands USA, has introduced the Rosé White Cheddar variety, offering a wine-and-cheese pairing in one product. The spreadable item is made with quality aged white cheddar cheese blended with a semi-sparkling rosé wine containing sweet notes similar to white zinfandel. Each ball is encased in a crunchy almond coating, resulting in a unique combination of flavors and textures. Whether eaten with crackers and veggies or incorporated into an appetizer, the versatile spread complements all of the classic fall flavors. A 10-ounce cheese ball retails for a suggested price range of $5.49-$6.99 in the deli section. Other recently added cheese ball varieties from Kaukauna are White Cheddar and the seasonal Pepper Jack, Asiago and Bacon Jalapeño flavors.